Local businesses host fan drives for those in need

(WACO, TX) – Ace Hardware and Caritas are both hosting fan drives to help those in need to stay cool.

Brian Schmunsler, the Manager at Ace Hardware off of Hewitt Drive, said, “To have a fan is life-changing for them.”

Ace Hardware in Waco has partnered with the Salvation Army for the past several years to help those in need stay cool during the hot summer months. They do this by circulating fans among locals who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Schmunsler said, “People can bring fans that they already own or buy them here. Buy them anywhere. We’re a drop off location for that.”

Caritas is also hosting a Fan Club Drive.

Anne Owen, the Assistant Executive Director with Caritas, said, “We have lots of clients that come in and ask for fans. Either they have inadequate air conditioning or no air conditioning at all if you can imagine that in Central Texas.”

Typically we see temperatures in the 90s and even in the triple digits during the hottest summer months, which can be very dangerous for those who don’t have a way to stay cool. Heat is the number on weather related killer in America and last year it killed over 100 people.

Owen said, “We have elderly clients, who if they didn’t receive fans from us, it could be a life threatening situation. They get to hot. People who are living in homes or apartments that have inadequate cooling of no cooling at all, the fans really help circulate in this hot Texas summer.”

So how can you help?

Own said, “Please remember your neighbors. You never know who might be struggling and donations to this Fan Club Drive help people right here in this community.”