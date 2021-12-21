WACO, Texas – Forbes came out with the “Next 1000” list highlighting entrepreneurs across the country. Three business owners from McLennan County made the cut.

Forbes says they picked entrepreneurs who are committed to diversity and inclusion as well as making a difference in their community, industry, and the world.

Devin Li cofounded Cha Community, which is a Boba tea company. He said when he got the news that he was on Forbes list, he was surprised.

“Getting recognized for the work that we’re doing and also for our team members to see we’re not just a small little shop in Waco,” said.

He says what stands out about them is how they value community.

“Everyone is welcome to this space, despite whatever your background is,” Li said.

Eduardo Garcia owns Helados La Azteca and Lalo’s. He says he’s thankful for everyone who has been a part of the journey.

“Without the community, without our amazing team, we wouldn’t be in the position we are right now,” Garcia said.

Mark McCormick is on this list for his business, Scriptco Pharmacy. It is the first of its kind in America being a membership-based wholesale pharmacy. They raised $1.7 million in seed funds during the pandemic.

“Everybody shut down and was not investing in any companies when Covid hit,” McCormick said. “We were able to weather the storm, gain a little traction.”

The requirements include a minimum one year in business and a maximum of $10 million in annual revenue or series a funding.

Candidates are evaluated by funding and revenue, business model and impact, and their personal story.

“Even with one shop even not in a bigger city you can make a difference,” Li said.