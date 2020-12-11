Local businesses not looking to require COVID vaccine for employees

WACO, Texas – With a COVID-19 vaccine coming to Central Texas soon, plus small businesses struggling in 2020, the quick fix of getting vaccinated could be tempting enough for businesses to require their employees to get the shot. Local businesses aren’t thinking this way.

Kendall Cockrell has seen the restrictions firsthand as the co-owner of Freight Bar in Waco. He and his co-owner also saw both of their fathers get admitted to the ICU because of the virus.

“We want the people who need it most to get it first,” Cockrell said. “If there’s enough available, then I hope it’s something everyone in the community can take advantage of – whether it’s me or my employees or my customers.”

Even though the situation hits close to home, Cockrell doesn’t want to require his employees to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think we’d get to a point where we’d require it, but we would definitely encourage it, if it’s available,” Cockrell said. “Most of our staff is people in their twenties and thirties, so I wouldn’t want them at all to be jumping the line over people who might be more at risk.”

New Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says the city’s lawyers will be looking into the legality of requiring vaccinations for employees, but he doesn’t see the city making it an issue.

“I don’t foresee any scenario where the City of Waco would pass any regulation or ordinance mandating any private citizens or private organizations to obtain vaccinations,” Meek said.

Whether legal or not, Meek hopes the city’s businesses will be able to keep their employees happy and keep attracting to commerce to Waco.

“I trust our business community to know their employees and make wise decisions when it comes to continuing to have good employee morale within their organizations,” Meek said.

For the small business owners, they want their employees to make the decisions for themselves.

“Most small business owners care a lot about their employees. They’re family,” Cockrell said. “I know that’s true for us. And so, we want them to take care of themselves and their families.”