Local businesses offer stress release, night out

WACO, Texas – In the age of COVID-19 isolation and restrictions, Central Texans are not just searching for a genuine night out with their friends – but also one where they can relieve the stress that has become so commonplace in 2020.

Michelle Irwin and Shawnna Latino had no idea just how important their business would be to people when they opened Stumpy’s Hatchet House in July.

“When people come here, and I have had this comment a couple of times, it’s the only normal thing that’s happened to them in a while,” Irwin said. “I think that’s what we’ve been able to offer. Also, because it’s a safe place for people to come, and it has given us a sense of normalcy.”

Stumpy’s hosts walk-ins from groups of friends, as well as reservations for parties, to learn how to throw axes. On top of being a fun night out, it’s a way to blow off steam.

“They get to wash their hands of what’s going on and let loose,” Latino said of the customers.

With each fenced-off throwing pit up for reservation, the experience already comes equipped with proper social distancing.

“It’s active, it’s fun, it’s loud. The music is always on point, and there’s people,” Irwin said. “It just does give that opportunity to let off some steam and have a social experience that is just not available anywhere else right now.”

Being a place to blow off steam with friends is exactly what Winston Kail and his brother David Stallings had in mind when they opened the Waco Rage Room.

The Rage Room is a place where people can come and smash everyday household items in a safe and controlled environment.

“The last thing we want is for anybody to get mad and cuss your boss out or be ugly to your family or your brothers and sisters or your spouse or anything like that,” Kail said. “Nine times out of ten, people will come in here, and by the time they leave, they just kind of purge that all out of them.”

Kail says plenty of people come in because it allows them to escape the structure of everyday life – which has seemingly taken over every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that’s all people need, man,” Kail said. “They’re at work or they’re at home, and they get told what to do or they have to do so many things, that it’s good to have a place that’s like, ‘Hey man, the number one rule is to have fun.'”