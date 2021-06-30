Local businesses take on the summer of downtown project

WACO, TX- The summer downtown project is here to stay for two months and people are already enjoying the outdoor space, especially small local businesses.

“We need to create some more interest in the downtown area for more shopping, for people to linger, for people to have a good times,” says owner of Cameron Park Co, Mark Arnold.

The pedestrian plaza has been open not even a week and local business owner Nicole Kapper says people are already enjoying the scenery.

“Saturday afternoon there were families and small children and people hanging out and I think its a great thing for downtown Waco,” says owner of Nest, Nicole Kappes.

The bright colorful pedestrian walkway connects the Silos District to the downtown area. The goal for this project is to get more people familiar with the core of downtown Waco, and Kappes says she’s already seeing that.

“And this just gives people the foot traffic map to get here and how to more utilize everything that downtown has to offer,” says Kappes.

And the bright colors has spark interest of not just the people who are walking in the downtown area.

“I have driven by here and looked at it but this is my first time sitting down and working on this spot,” says Waco resident Cley’vr Abraham.

Besides being an area to sit down and relax, there’s also outdoor games for you to enjoy.

“I think its amazing you know I don’t think that 7th street was very utilized and now to have all that color and all those murals by local artist is a great opportunity for the local art scene,” says Kappes.

Know that summer just started, business owners are excited about the new project and hopes to see more people stop by their stores.