Local businesses team up with Heartis Waco for fishing event

WACO, Texas – Memory Care residents at Heartis Waco will be delighted to go fishing, thanks to some good samaritans and local businesses.

Lifestyle Director Tamara Allen sent out the call for some help and received it – thanks to Austin Montgomery, owner and founder of The Roof Co., and Jimmy Bennett, of JMB Fishing Foundation.

residents at Heartis Waco Assisted Living & Memory Care will get the day of a lifetime.

Heartis residents enjoy a lifestyle promoting wellness and independence through SPARK programming – which is an award-winning approach to living well with dementia. SPARK is inspired by Montessori Methods, and focuses on engagement, social lifestyle, and inclusion within the community at large. Residents at Heartis have opportunities to participate in activities and events designed to stimulate the mind, body, and soul.

As part of the SPARK program, Heartis residents are coming up with want they want on their activity

schedule, such as fishing. Residents can expect a unique senior living experience, which can be seen this Friday at their fishing extravaganza.

Heartis Memory Care residents want to thank all involved in making this event happen.

