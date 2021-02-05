Local businesses unite for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas

WACO, Texas – Nelissa Davalos created Waco Luxury Picnics at the end of 2020 to provide a safe and fun way to date during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had Valentine’s Day circled on the calendar.

“I have come to find out that guys kind of have no idea what they’re doing. And I mean that in the warmest of ways,” Davalos said. “So I am here to help you plan those special events with your significant other.”

Davalos comes equipped with most of the picnic setup – including the table, plates, and silverware.

For the rest of the experience, she has partnered with local small businesses struggling through the pandemic to try and round out a perfect date.

“The partnership with other businesses is just so important to me,” Davalos said. “I realize now the importance of local businesses. They really are the backbone of our society.”

These small businesses are capitalizing on Valentine’s Day, too – like Treats With T, which is running specials for chocolate covered strawberries for that special someone.

“I love the idea how she’s doing small businesses, because usually a normal person would just be like, ‘Ok, we’ll get something from H-E-B,'” says Treats With T founder Christina Salinas. “She’s doing it business-friendly, and it helps a lot because when you’re just starting up. It’s already hard enough.”

Fluff’s Wash & Fold cleans and replaces all the linens used for the picnics. They also know how rewarding and simple a gift can be to take the laundry off your hands for a few days. So they’re running specials for Valentine’s Day, as well.

“Let him do it for any woman out there. I’ll bet she’ll tell him, ‘Honey, I love you forever,'” says co-owner Lana Alexander. “What a great Valentine’s Day gift.”