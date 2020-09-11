Local candidates react to Fort Hood congressional investigation

WACO, Texas – With Congress announcing a formal investigation of Fort Hood earlier this week, the candidates for Texas’ 17th Congressional District – Republican Pete Sessions and Democrat Rick Kennedy – agree taking a deeper look into the post is a good idea.

Sessions has served 11 terms in Congress, representing two Texas districts, and knows what to expect from these kinds of investigations.

“We can’t prosecute anybody, but we can bring to light and hold people accountable for the actions,” Sessions said. “Then I would anticipate as a result of that, there would then be an official Congressional hearing where those witnesses and the facts of the case would then be borne out for the public.”

28 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, including nine under suspicious circumstances. Specialist Vanessa Guillén’s murder received national attention, putting pressure on the post.

Kennedy, a successful businessman, would use his business tactics as a way to analyze the post.

“In the business world, I’m always looking for systemic changes we can make to better our processes in the business world, I’d approach this the same way,” Kennedy said. “I’d be looking for changes, maybe in training and regulations, or procedures that we could put in place to better ensure our men and women in the Armed Forces of their safety.”

Of course, both candidates feel they can assist Congress in this by representing the 17th District.

“Central Texans, Texans in general, take a great deal of pride in our Armed Forces,” Kennedy said. “I would do everything in my power in that office to make sure all of those situations remain that way.”

“The ability we have to make sure that we’re safe here and that we’re treating people properly, also that we would not allow criminal behavior is important in Texas,” Sessions said. “I think that my support will be important, and I intend to do that.”