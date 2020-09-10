Local charities fight through COVID-19 restrictions

WACO, Texas – With COVID-19 restricting large gatherings, local charities have had to put their biggest fundraisers on the backburner. Still, they are fighting to serve their communities.

Caritas of Waco has had to postpone their two biggest fundraisers – a golf tournament and a soup cook-off – until 2021.

“It’s taken a financial toll on us, but another thing that we do with those events is they are kind of ‘friend-raisers’ too,” Co-Executive Director Ann Owen said. “We get the community involved, and the community gets to hear what we’re doing and what their funds are helping us do here at Caritas.”

Caritas served 1,200 more families in August than they did in July – and rather than letting families go in the building and get their food, they have converted it to a drive-thru food bank.

“We’ve been able to keep everyone on. We haven’t had to lay anyone off. But yes, everyone has been busy,” Owen said. “They’re not just helping in the pantry. But once they’re done helping in the pantry, they keep doing their ‘regular job.'”

Jesus Said Love is an organization in Waco helping human trafficking survivors get jobs. Their annual Wild Torch Gala is being moved to next year, as well.

Even though they say they’re doing well financially in 2020, the gala is a big part of their revenue for the year.

“Wild Torch makes up between one-third and half our budget, so it’s a significant portion of what we do,” CEO Brett Mills said. “The last thing we want to do is put on an event, invite hundreds of people, only to hear ten days later that 75 people got sick because they were together.”

For these charities though, the deeper meaning behind their jobs is what keeps them focused no matter the obstacles.

“This is not just a job. This is a calling. When it’s a calling, then you’re not necessarily thinking about a paycheck,” Mills said. “Of course we all have bills to cover, whatever, but it’s about purpose. And when we come to work everyday, we’re fulfilling a purpose we believe God called us to.”

