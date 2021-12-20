ROBINSON, Texas – Christmas is this Saturday and amid all of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local church is hoping you’ll take five minutes out of your day to experience the real meaning of Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson is hosting a drive thru nativity.

“We have multiple scenes for families to stay in their car, drive through and they can download our app from any app store Meadowbrook Baptist Church and listen to the narration of the story of the birth of Jesus,” said Executive Pastor for Meadowbrook Baptist Church David Cozart.

The scenes take you on a journey from the birth of Jesus all the way through his death and resurrection.

“We’ve had over 200 people involved in helping this years production from set design, sowing costumes, those that will be dressed in costume tonight, those that set up and tear down and handle lighting and greeting and passing out candy canes,” said Cozart.

This year the church is adding a new experience.

“If families have questions about what they have just heard and seen, or even if they just have a prayer need. We are going to have people at the end willing to pray with anybody that would like somebody to pray with them,” said Cozart.

Cozart has a five-year-old son who (like many of us) is learning Christmas is more than just gifts.

“Christmas is all about the hope of Jesus Christ, Christmas is when God invaded history and decided to say I love you enough to become one of you,” said Cozart.

Hoping to bring a unique experience to life.

“This gives a good glimpse of why Jesus came, who he is, and what he means to me and who he could mean to you,” said Cozart.

The event is Monday, December 20th to Wednesday, December 22nd from 6pm to 8pm.

Meadowbrook will also have two Christmas Eve services at 4pm and 6pm.