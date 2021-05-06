Local college reaches agreement with Justice Department over disability barriers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Central texas college_1461699624986.jpg

The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Central Texas College of Killeen to remove barriers experienced by students with disabilities, including veterans.

The agreement requires CTC to make changes so parking, entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains and routes to and through buildings are accessible to people with disabilities.

The college will also make sure assembly areas, such as auditoriums, have wheelchair and companion seating. CTC must also implement a plan for the accessibility of sidewalks and curb cuts within their borders.

FOX44 News has reached out to Central Texas College for comment on the agreement.

You can read the full agreement here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected