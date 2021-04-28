Local doctors join McLennan County leaders for COVID-19 updates

WACO, Texas – At the start of the pandemic, Waco and McLennan County leaders met every Wednesday to give the latest updates to the community.

Since daily cases report have stayed pretty low, leaders are now only meeting once a month.

Judge Scott Felton and Mayor Dillon Meek were joined by local doctors Wednesday, discussing the rates of infection and now also the vaccination rates.

At the last meeting, leaders talked about the possibility of seeing a rise in cases, since Governor Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask order.

Around the same time, Spring Break travel picked up – but as Dr. Jason Griggs tells us, working together as community helped prevent this spike.

“The willingness of our community to come in and get vaccinated, the linkages between public health and health care in our community, to maximize the availability of vaccines in our community,” Dr. Griggs says.

Doctors are advising people to continue getting vaccinated because we have a strong supply. They also say it would be best for us to continue our COVID-19 safety precautions to keep the case count low.