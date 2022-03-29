BELTON, Texas – Economic growth in the Temple-Belton area is fueling a hot housing market, and the resulting boom is driving enrollment growth in the Belton Independent School District, demographers told the Board of Trustees on Monday.

In a bi-annual presentation to the district, Bob Templeton of Zonda Education told the Board that with 2,000 home lots available in the district – and 6,380 future lots planned – he projects the district could grow by more than 3,100 in the next five years.

Within the next decade, he expects the total enrollment to top 19,000 students, up from Monday’s count of nearly 13,400.

The district is already feeling the impact of the growth, with 780 students added this school year alone. Templeton told trustees to expect the same growth in the fall, with Tarver Elementary and Chisholm Trail Elementary projected to exceed capacity.

This is a reality the district has been preparing for, and which prompted the Board earlier this year to call for a bond election on May 7. Proposition A of the bond proposal, for $168,835,000, includes construction of two new elementary schools and an expansion at Southwest Elementary.

“Our district is almost 200 square miles and we’re experiencing growth in both the north and the south,” Smith said. “The areas are far enough away that we need an option to address elementary capacity for both sectors. There’s urgency in both the north and the south.”

In other news, the Board heard an update on how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds are being spent. A use of funds plan was developed last spring, and a stakeholder survey was sent earlier this month – which showed 87 percent of respondents were satisfied with the plan.

The Board also heard about an entrepreneurship program launching at Lake Belton High School in the fall. The INCubatoredu program will bring real world concepts into the classroom by inviting local entrepreneurs to teach business startup skills and mentor students. During the year, students will form teams, create business models for their products and present their work in a competition.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to collaborate with community partners and create meaningful, real-world learning experiences for our students,” said Stephanie Ferguson, director of career readiness. “It’s truly a win-win situation for all, and we can’t wait to see the program in action.”