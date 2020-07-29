Local firefighter/paramedic passes away

The City of Copperas Cove announced Wednesday that firefighter/paramedic Jose Alberto Negrete passed away Tuesday night.

The city says he succumbed to complications resulting from a diagnosed line of duty illness. According to a Gofundme page started to help pay medical expenses, Negrete was diagnosed with lymphoma back in January.

Fire Chief Michael Neujahr says Negrete’s service to the community will not be forgoten.

Negrete joined the Copperas Cove Fire Department in May of 2016.

Funeral services are pending at this time.