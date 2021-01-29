Local health officials analyze Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WACO, Texas – Johnson & Johnson announced Friday they have created their own COVID-19 vaccine.

Pending approval for use in the U.S., it will be the third such vaccine. This one, however, will be the first not administered in a series of two shots.

“The more vaccine we get, the better,” says Kelly Craine, of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “Another option is so important, and this is a one-dose option. So I know for a lot of people that is very exciting.”

One drawback for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is its efficacy rate, which they report is at 66 percent compared the two FDA-approved vaccines – made by Moderna and Pfizer – which are each over 90 percent effective.

“As a more traditional-styled vaccine, that’s about average for the efficacy rate that you’re gonna get,” Craine said. “That’s actually a pretty good efficacy rate for your standard vaccines. Don’t turn your nose up at 60 percent. That’s a really good rate.”

With more COVID-19 variants popping up worldwide, local health officials believe the vaccines already available should still do the job.

“Our understanding right now, right now, of course, with like, the UK variant and the South African one, which of course are very new, is that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine can handle that, and you will be provided protection,” Craine said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is yet to be approved by the FDA.