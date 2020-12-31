Local hospitals urge COVID caution

Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco have issued a joint statement urging the public to remain vigilant as the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

The statement noted that Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest have sufficient staffing and capacity to care for both patients with COVID-19, as well as those with other medical conditions.

However, similar to the weeks following Thanksgiving, they say they are beginning to see an increase of COVID-19 cases in the local communities and in hospitals following the recent holiday gatherings.

With that in mind, they are asking that the public embrace a sense of urgency in following the recommended guidelines of physical distancing, masking and practicing good hand hygiene as we approach the New Year’s Eve holiday. They note these safety measures are not ideal and can be difficult, but say they are proven measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The joint statement further said, ” With vaccines now arriving in our state, there is much hope on the horizon. In the meantime, we ask for continued vigilance. The safety and well-being of our community starts with each of us and the decisions we each make. We can all play a role in preventing hospitalizations and ICU admissions while protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”