BRYAN, Texas (Fox 44) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed one of Bryan ISD’s interpreters to be on the board for the Texas School for the Deaf.

Kathy Sellers’s goal is to advocate and break the stigma that it’s a disability and “deaf can’t”. She wants deaf to be the norm just as hearing is. This opportunity will allow her to learn more so she can give more.

“I was speechless,” Kathy Sellers said. “I knew that it was in the works and maybe, but I thought someone else would probably be nominated. I was just honored to have had my name mentioned and having this appointment.”

Interpreting and serving the Deaf community is not something Sellers was seeking. Instead, it found her after her children were born deaf.

“People always ask, would you change the situations for your children, and I say no,” Sellers said.

Her first son was legally deaf but with hearing aids, he could hear. Her third son was completely deaf with no hearing whatsoever. That’s when the doors opened up for her.

“I do my job based on what I hope interpreters did for my kids,” Sellers said.

She went to the interpreter program at MCC in Waco, and different schools wanted her to come work for them.

“I figured, well, if I take the interpreting degree, then I can just learn everything from all facets,” Sellers said. “But I never intended for it to turn into a job for me.”

Sellers took one of those jobs, and her eyes were opened even more.

“I found out there was a whole Deaf world out there, Deaf culture,” Sellers said.

She says people don’t understand deaf.

“There’s a lot of stigma behind it that they can’t learn anything, and they can’t, they can’t, they can’t,” Sellers said. “And I’ve always told them that they were not the disabled ones. The disabled ones were the ones that couldn’t communicate with them.”

This is something she never imagined, and she wouldn’t have gotten here if it weren’t for her team.

“I will be able to learn more about how we can break through that barrier and make everything equal access for all deaf.”

She says the deaf treasure ASL, they have their own community, and their own culture.

“Deaf can do anything a hearing person can do,” Sellers said. “Like I said before, I would love for it to just be a normal thing for a deaf person to be in the world along with hearing and not have a division there.”

The governing board for the Texas School for the Deaf oversees the provision of all schools for deaf services and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

The programs there also extend out to other deaf children all across Texas.