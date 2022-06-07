Milam County (FOX 44) — The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde last month inspired the sheriff of Milam County to make a public announcement.

Sheriff Mike Clore wrote on Facebook that he wanted to make clear how his department, and many others, would respond to active shooter situations. He included Cameron, Rockdale, Thorndale, and Buckholts Police Departments.

Sheriff Clore said it is the policy of each agency to take immediate action during a shooting to prevent loss of life. He states that taking immediate action during active shooter incidents, rather than waiting for specially equipped and trained officers, can save lives and prevent serious injuries.

This statement comes after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24th that ended with 19 children and two children dead at Robb Elementary School. The shooter also died.

The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits, and even criminal charges against police.

The attack in a fourth-grade classroom was the nation’s deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and for three days police offered a confusing and sometimes contradictory timeline that drew public anger and frustration.

Sheriff Clore says time lost by delayed action is likely to result in additional casualties.