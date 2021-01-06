Local leaders push for audit of election results

WACO, Texas – With just hours to go before electorates are expected to confirm President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election, some Republican leaders are still pushing for an audit of the election results – fearing widespread voter fraud could have given Biden the win.

Texas’ Ted Cruz leads a group of 12 Republican senators calling for the audit. In a joint statement they said, “We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors of disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ unless and until that emergency ten-day audit is completed.”

Local representatives are showing their support for the sitting president, with Congressman John Carter of the 31st District saying in a tweet:

“Over the last month, I have heard from thousands of my constituents that feel like their vote didn’t count, and feel like their allegations of election irregularities were not sufficiently investigated. I will object to fight for transparency, truth and the future of our democracy.”

Congressman Pete Sessions, newly elected to Texas’ 17th District, is also supporting his fellow Central Texas congressman. In a statement, he said:

“America has witnessed disruption. We need to be one of rule of law and of instant replay with a close call. If we neglect to challenge the states in question, whomever gets the presidency will be seen in a different light. It is in everyone’s best interest to constitutionally verify the result.”

One notable defender of the 2020 presidential election results is Texas Senator John Cornyn, who hasn’t seen enough evidence of voter fraud to warrant an audit. In a statement, he said:

“Every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed to change the outcome. So, unless substantial, new evidence is present during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”

President-Elect Biden is set to be inaugurated January 20.