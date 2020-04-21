Local McDonald’s is giving back

The men and women on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 are fighting everyday to keep us safe.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn found one local business owner who is working to pay them back. You can see more in the video above.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
The men and women on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 are fighting everyday to keep us safe.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn found one local business owner who is working to pay them back. You can see more in the video above.