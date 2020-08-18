Local McDonald’s owner/operators partner with Carter BloodCare to increase accessibility to blood drives

WACO, Texas – Local McDonald’s owner/operators and Carter BloodCare are partnering to host blood drives at McDonald’s locations in Waco this September.

All donors who give blood during the month of September will receive a voucher for one free medium lunch or dinner Combo Meal redeemable at McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Tyler and Waco. The partnership comes at a crucial time for the community blood supply as the work-from-home lifestyle continues.

A majority of Carter BloodCare’s first-time blood donors come from blood drives, hosted by sponsors, rather than visits to the donation center locations. On average, 600 to 800 patients rely on trusted blood transfusions daily, and hospitals rely on blood donors to provide the blood.

Each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Carter BloodCare is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.

The partnership will kick off at the Globe Life Field in Arlington with the Texas Rangers from September 1-3m and will continue throughout the month, including a few blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout Waco. For a full list of September blood drive locations and dates, you can visit https://www.carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available. To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.

The safety of blood donors and Carter BloodCare staff members is top priority. All blood drive setups will comply with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) social distancing, sanitation and pre-screening procedures to provide a safe donation experience for donors and staff. Face coverings will be required and must be worn by donors and staff at all times.

In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

Since the pandemic began, McDonald’s restaurants have increased safety precautions for crew and customers, including requiring temperature checks for all crew members prior to each shift, contactless payment, sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas such as door handles and counters every 30 minutes, and requiring face coverings and gloves for all service employees.

WACO AREA BLOOD DRIVE DETAILS:

Drive from 8 a.m. – noon Thursday, September 3 at McDonald’s, 4330 Franklin Ave.

Drive from 8 am – noon Friday, September 4 at McDonald’s, 1225 N. Valley Mills Dr.

Source: Carter Bloodcare