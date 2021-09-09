UPDATE: Local students and staff allowed back into middle school

UPDATE: Temple ISD tells FOX44 News that students and staff of Lamar Middle School are back in class after a ‘safety concern’ forced a lockout.

All students and staff had to clear the building while Temple police investigated a student report about a safety concern.

Police officers let the students back in around 11:10 a.m. when they could not find any evidence to support the reported concern. They made no indication that the campus needed to take additional measures or precautions.

The school sent the following letter to parents about the original lockout.

Dear Families, Due to a report of a safety concern, Lamar staff in conjunction with Temple PD placed the campus on lockout as a precautionary measure in order to investigate the report. As an additional safety measure, Temple PD asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily as they further investigate. We will update you when normal activities resume on the campus.

All students and staff are safe.” Christine Parks, M.Ed.

Cheif of Communications and Community Relations

School activities resumed at 11:45 a.m.