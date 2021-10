TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Military and First Responders Salute Luncheon on Tuesday.

Free to-go meals will be offered in a drive-thru format. The meals will be served to military, veterans, first responders and to the community.

The event will take place at the Central Fire Station from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are prepared to serve over 3,000 meals to the community.

Source: Temple Chamber of Commerce