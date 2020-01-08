Local non-profit hosting events for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BELTON, Texas – This month is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and a Central Texas non-profit is raising awareness with several events.

A Rose Program is hosting a free screening of the movie The Long Night on Thursday night.

Starting at 6:30 at The Beltonian Theater, the non-profit is screening the movie along with a silent auction and a panel of experts and survivors.

There will also be a Public Awareness Presentation on January 16 at Foundation Methodist Church, located at 10751 West Adams Avenue in Temple from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

