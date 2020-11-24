Local organizations host stocking drive

WACO, Texas – Christmas is right around the corner, and with the pandemic more people are struggling to make ends meet – but two local organizations are looking to help.

Grind 4 God Ministries and Women of Worth are teaming up to give out a little Christmas cheer this year.

“I wanted to team up with a non-profit in Waco. I pretty much help someone every year in Waco, because that’s my hometown. So I always want to give back. And especially with the pandemic, it was a great opportunity,” says LaShunda Mitchell, with Grind 4 God.

Grind 4 God Ministries usually gives out hygiene items to those in need every year – but this year the Women of Worth founder, Rattia Childers, decided she wanted to help.

“We usually do bags, but she gave me a call and said God put it on my heart to do stockings,” says Mitchell.

Both organizations are accepting donations. They need items like socks, masks, hand sanitizer, soap, body wash, deodorant and other hygiene items.

“Hygiene items that families may need during this time, or other things that we may take for granted. Things that a lot of people, when the pandemic really hit, that they can have during this season,” says Mitchell.

The stuffed stockings will be given to anyone in need.

“With everything going on in the world, it’s people and families who may have had this great job, but are now working at a restaurant, or don’t have anything, or just have very little. It’s pretty much for anyone who has the need,” says Mitchell.

To donate, they ask that you call ahead to schedule a drop off time.

“We will provide the stockings, and donors can donate anything on the list – such as a bar of soap, lotion, toothpaste, etc,” says Mitchell.

The deadline to donate is December 4th. To contact the organizations, you can call 254-349-3208 or 979-703-2975.