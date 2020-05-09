Local Pastor Holds Graduation Parade for local Seniors

Waco, TX- One local pastor has taken the reins in congratulating his church’s senior class, by throwing a parade.

Pastor C.J Oliver of the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist church, lead the procession on horseback to honor the churches four graduating seniors. parents in the church decorated their cars and paraded from the South Terrace Recreation Center, to the church.

Pastor Oliver says that though it may be heartbreaking now that most of the celebration has been taken from the class of 2020 due to COVID-19, he says that seniors must find a way to celebrate, however they can.