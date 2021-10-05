Local police departments hosting National Night Out

CENTRAL TEXAS – Bellmead, Killeen and Waco are participating in the 38th annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, and send a message to criminals – letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and to turn on outside lights, and to join the community party with resource booths, music, games, bounce houses, face painting, and a visit from law enforcement agencies.

They will also be offering free microchipping for dogs.

The Bellmead event will last from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Brame Park. They will be giving away lots of door prizes which you must be present to win. To get your dog microchipped, you will need proof of residence in Bellmead.

The Killeen event is online, and will last from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. If you are hosting a block party in a Killeen neighborhood, you are encouraged to use the following hashtag: #KilleenNNO2021

The Waco Police Department’s Dewey Community Center staff is hosting their own event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dewey Park, located at 925 N. 9th Street.

Sources: Bellmead Police Department, Killeen Police Department, Waco Police Department