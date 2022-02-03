CENTRAL TEXAS – While many Central Texans were nice and warm Thursday, many first responders were out patrolling the streets to keep us safe.

“The roads are getting worse by the second, there is a quite a bit of ice on the roads also a mix of slush,” said an Officer with the Killeen Police Department on their Facebook page.

The Department has been updating their community with video messages from officers from late Wednesday night into morning.

“If you have to drive out here for any reason, drive with extreme caution and be safe and be very patient,” continued the officer in the video.

They, like other first responders in Central Texas have been patrolling streets, keeping you safe and informed.

“We are actually driving around right now checking the roads, making sure roadways are open and then everybody can kind of get down them. We are actually out on China Spring Road right now,” said Sgt. Chad Ashworth with the Waco Police Department.

They say, regarding emergency calls, things have been pretty slow because so many people stayed home.

“We’ve had a few welfare concerns, just to check on some people but a lot of phone calls in thankfully the information that they are requesting we can handle over the phone rather than sending response out there. The officers are out, they are monitoring the roadways, we haven’t stopped doing that since very early this morning,” said Chief James Devlin with the Hewitt Police Department.

They say, this winter storm is a lot more calm than last years.

“This time it’s not quite as thick and the areas haven’t quite froze up like they did last year,” said Sgt. Ashworth.

“We don’t have the accumulation and the volume that we had in the first day of the storm last year,” said Chief Devlin.

Although the driving conditions aren’t like they were a year ago, department say if you must drive, take it slow.

“Make sure you don’t make any quick movements like turns and whatnot, give yourself plenty of time to make maneuvers if you have to make a turn so you aren’t running into each other,” said Sgt. Ashworth.

