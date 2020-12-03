Local police departments warn against holiday ‘porch pirates’

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is one of several Central Texas police departments warning their community about people stealing packages off of doorsteps this holiday season.

Temple PD is planning to send out tips through their social media accounts on how to keep packages safe.

“There’s several different strategies you can do,” says Temple City Spokesperson Cody Weems. “The most important thing is just to make sure you make arrangements so that your packages aren’t left outside for hours at a time.”

2020 could be an especially fruitful year for “porch pirates.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic still keeping stores closed and people in their homes, more people will be doing their Christmas shopping online and will be having packages delivered to their doorstep.

“It’s expected that a lot of online shopping activity is going to be increasing with the pandemic,” Weems said. “We just want to remind people of these tips just to make sure that something like this doesn’t ruin their holiday.”

Temple PD and other departments are trying to keep people informed and provide tips to keep their presents safe. One easy fix is to keep those packages away from your own home.

“You could consider having packages sent to a trusted neighbor if you know you’re not going to be home, or have them delivered to your workplace if your place of business is okay with that,” Weems said. “Have them sent there if that’s where you’ll be during the day.”

For the police, this is just another way for them to look out for their neighbors in a difficult year.

“They have a lot going on this time of year, and online shopping is so convenient for a lot of people,” Weems said. “We just want to make sure they’re thinking about all the different variables and making plans for how they’re gonna receive those packages.”

Local police departments are also offering tips to protect people’s packages from thieves.