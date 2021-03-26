Local police seize cash, drugs, and guns after a car chase

Lacy Lakeview Police are looking for three people after a chase Thursday night that ended with the seizure of guns, marijuana, and money.

When officers went to investigate reports of gunfire, they started chasing the suspect’s vehicle.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers spotted the red Nissan near Airbase Road and Meyers Lane.

The vehicle fled from officers, driving toward L-3 and the TSTC campus, then cutting on other streets, ending up on a dead end dirt road off Concord Road.

The car stopped and four people jumped out and ran off. Officers caught one person, with the help of Bellmead PD, TSTC PD, Waco PD, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that person had a backpack crammed full with four firearms, a canister of pot, and more than $1000 in cash.

The police department is asking the public for help finding the other three suspects. Chief Truehitt said they were particularly hopeful that someone might be able to identify them through the expensive designer back pack. Please call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254)753-HELP(4357 or LLPD at (254)799-2479 if you know anything about these individuals.