Local presidential expert discusses how recent events left people raging with emotions

WACO, Texas – Tensions are high in Washington after the rioters disrupted the debate over the electoral college vote results.

“I think what we’ve seen today is that those people had a bit of success. They managed to shut down the counting of the electoral college votes. You saw images of them smiling, posing for pictures behind Nancy Pelosi’s desk in her personal office. You saw them in the restroom in the House of Representatives,” says Jennifer Mercieca, Presidential History Expert at Texas A&M.

Mercieca says the U.S. has not seen an event like this happen before – not even during the Civil War.

“I believe they have taken the first step to revolution. Obviously, that is very dangerous for the stability of the nation. We’ve never seen a moment like this. And we don’t know what happens next. I think a lot of people who have been watching at home are wondering who’s in charge, and how do we get out of this situation, and I don’t think anyone knows,” says Mercieca.

But it is a question which has left people raging with many emotions.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of frustration in the United States, and that people have been taking advantage of that frustration. We’re all sort of on edge. We’ve been through a lot in the last year. And a lot of us are just frustrated with the way things are,” says Mercieca.

Mercieca says this frustration is letting a dangerous element creep into the political process.

“There is a decided right wing fringe in the nation, and they’ve been very active for the last five years. And they have connected to the Trump campaign because they found it to be a convenient vehicle for what their agenda goals are,” says Mercieca.