Local restaurants and churches collaborate to give out 1,000 free meals

WACO, Texas – Guess Family BBQ teamed up with volunteers from the Glory Bell and Harris Creek churches Thursday to provide 1,000 free meals for anyone affected by the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guess co-owner Gene Vinnykov set the bar high for this giveaway.

“We had a goal of 1,000 meals, and we started early. We started yesterday on the barbecue side,” Vinnykov said. “To cook close to 400 or 500 pounds of meat to serve to 1,000 people is a big number. But, again, that team is behind the cause, which is right. And they were beyond happy to do it.”

The packaged meals included a sandwich with chips and a choice of teas to drink. While they did invite first responders to claim free refreshments as well, Glory Bell Church volunteer Trey Brown wanted to make sure people know the meals were for anyone and everyone.

“[We invited] first responders, anyone in law enforcement. But at the same time, anyone affected by coronavirus, for those who have been furloughed or anything else,” Brown said. “If you’ve been affected, we want you here. And even further than that, anybody, honestly. If you want to come, just come and grab a plate.”

The volunteers even brought the packaged meals right up to the car windows. Both Guess Family BBQ and the churches agree – they want the community to be stronger.

“If we don’t support each other…” Brown said, “We’re not a community,” Vinnykov interjected.

“We’re not a community at all. And that’s what this is about,” Brown said. “When this is all over, we still want to see Waco strong. We still want to see Waco thriving like it always has, so we have to be there for each other. Even in the tough times, as well as the good times.”

The partners say they would like to do this every other week until the whole city can re-open and more people can get back to work.