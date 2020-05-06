Local salons ready for Friday re-open

WACO, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barber shops and salons will be allowed to re-open Friday – ten days ahead of his original tentative date.

Abbott had barber shops and salons in Phase Two of Texas’ re-opening set for May 18. Lavish Hair and Lash owner Victoria Martinez was shocked by the news.

“I wasn’t expecting,” Martinez said. “[A client] sent me the screenshot and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Wait, that’s four days away!’ Like, I thought maybe we’d have a little bit of time.”

For Martinez and other stylists like Pura Vida Day Spa & Salon owner Erin Kubala, this means a quick turnaround to make the salons as safe as possible.

“We’re going to obviously start cleaning,” Kubala said. “I’ve already called a couple of our girls to start cleaning, disinfecting everything. All the surfaces, all of our tools, everything to get ready for customers to come in the door on Friday.”

The financial boost will obviously be most important for the owners, but they are both looking forward to the camaraderie coming with the re-open. After more than a month away, they want to catch up with their clients.

“That’s what makes you want to come back even more,” Martinez said. “It’s that good feeling of like, ‘Oh, I’m not just going to do hair. I’m going to see this person, and this person wants to see me just as bad.'”

When the customers do come back, however, they may have to wait.

“Since [Abbott] announced it, I bet the phone has rang 50 times, and we have a list of about 300 people to call back right now anyway,” Kubala said. “We’re gonna try to get everybody in as much as possible, but please be patient with us.”

Abbott’s second phase of re-opening Texas, which includes opening places like gyms and spas, is still tentatively set to begin May 18.