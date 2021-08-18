Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Morgan ISD in Bosque County shut down Wednesday, Aug. 18th, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools.

Morris School Principal Dr. Janal Morris says 24% of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Remaining students were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at noon.

The Morgan schools will not reopen until Wednesday, August 25th. Students who tested positive for COVID-19 must wait 10 calendar days before returning to class. Students can attend virtual classes during their quarantine period after August 25th to receive class credit.

Dr. Morris is asking students to stay home during the school closure in hopes of limiting the possibility of spreading the virus. She also asked students and parents to monitor their symptoms and practice safe health measures.

The school board will meet on Monday, August 23rd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss making changes to the school calendar because of the shutdown.