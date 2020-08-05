Local start-up lab taking different approach to COVID-19 testing

TEMPLE, Texas – Industrial Genetics, LLC is forging a fresh approach to COVID-19 testing – examining environments rather than people to show how places like schools and office buildings can reopen safely.

Dr. David Sprague started the company in April to provide accurate data and clarity to the pandemic.

“There seems to be a lot of misinformation about how COVID works and what to do to protect yourself against it,” Sprague said. “This company was really designed to provide data to businesses so they can have meaningful information so they know when to open up.”

Industrial Genetics takes two different kind of tests – analyzing surfaces, as well as waste water, to find out where people may be most susceptible to the virus.

The goal is to make the buildings safe enough for life to begin moving on.

“What I’m trying to do is bridge the gap between business just shutting down totally and everything just being open,” Sprague said. “I think the real need right now is for more information.”

The tests can show where “hot spots” can be inside the buildings, no matter who has the virus or who has been exposed.

“There was a study that came out, and it actually mapped out the restaurant. And the people who got the sickest were at the air return vent. And so, that makes perfect sense when you think about a flow issue in a building,” Sprague said. “If you have someone sitting right next to somebody who had COVID, yet the air was blowing away from you, you probably wouldn’t get it. But the guy sitting next to the air vent probably would.”

With some businesses still closed and school campuses set to reopen next month, Industrial Genetics may play a big part in opening back up safely.

“We want to provide Central Texas businesses and schools with just an extra amount of information,” Sprague said. “Right now, I think people are walking around either thinking 1: They don’t have it, or 2: Everybody else has it, and everybody is scared.”

