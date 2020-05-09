Local stores capitalizing on Mother’s Day rush

WACO, Texas: For two small businesses hit hard by the COVID-induced shelter in place orders, Mother’s Day could not have come at a more perfect time.

The employees of Baylor Flowers were furloughed for most of April while the shop was closed down. Manager Lauren Prather and her staff are now focused on fulfilling pick up and delivery orders as they were thrust into one of their biggest weekends of the year.

“It’s a pretty big weekend, this is kind of second to Valentine’s Day for us so it’s a very high volume time for sales and deliveries,” Prather said. “This year has been a little bit different, but we’re making it work.”

In fact, business has risen this year since some people can’t visit their mothers on Mother’s Day.

“We’ve had a lot of sales and it’s been really good,” Prather said. “People can’t really see their moms like they have, if their mom is elderly or is in assisted living you can’t really go visit them, so we’ve had a lot of deliveries to places like that and it’s been good.”

Boutiques are trying to cash in on the holiday too.

Sthefanie Welch owns the Black Daisy Boutique in China Spring and is offering sales on their mom-based tee shirts and a free bath bomb with every purchase to get shoppers back in the door.

“We just need to come up with ways to number one: get people in here, but also the moms are usually the ones staying back with the kids,” Welch said. “The bath bomb just felt like the right gift to give away right now during all this craziness.”

The storefront had been closed for two months and see the Mother’s Day sale as a way to show they are open again.

They are also hoping people think local when shopping for their moms.

“We’re just really hoping that people are doing less big box shopping and more locally owned shopping because we’re the ones that took the biggest hits,” Welch said. “I’m just hoping that these small sales will really just bring some people in here or, you know, bring some husbands in and get a little something to surprise their wives.”

Both stores will still be open Saturday and will be accepting orders for Sunday.