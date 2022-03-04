TEMPLE, Texas – An incident in Temple is highlighting the importance of stranger danger after a 19-year-old girl got in a car with a stranger and almost didn’t make it out.

The teenager is speaking out, hoping to warn others by sharing her experience.

“I froze, I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t say anything, I was just so scared,” said Mariah Gutierrez.

That’s how Mariah felt, knowing she might not make it home after accepting a ride from a stranger on Wednesday.

“Automatically I was just like, this is a sweet old man and he was just so nice and caring and it looked like he has like granddaughters and grandsons and everything so I didn’t think anything,” said Gutierrez.

The 19-year-old says she didn’t have a ride home after work so she decided to walk to Cracker Barrel where her boyfriend works. What would have been a 27 minute walk, quickly turned into a scary situation.

“I told him, like, I’m so sorry, I don’t have my wallet, I would give you gas money cause I’m that type of person and he was just like, ‘well there are other ways of being able to pay’ like reward him, and I was just, my heart sunk,” said Gutierrez.

The man, who Mariah describes as being in his 50’s with white hair, a white beard and driving a white car, locked the doors and began touching her.

“He grabbed my thigh and moved into my inner thigh. He like would grab my face and he was just like ‘is there any way that you could kiss me’,” said Gutierrez.

That’s when Mariah froze.

“And I was just like oh my gosh, I don’t know how I’m going to get out of this situation,” she said.

Instead of driving straight on South General Bruce Drive, he turned left, the opposite direction of Cracker Barrel.

“When he turned the other direction, my life was just, it flashed before my eyes. I had no idea what I was getting into,” said Gutierrez.

She decided to save herself by jumping out of the moving car.

“When he looked the other direction when he was turning, I hurried up and pulled it and the car was moving and like I got out and slammed the door,” she said.

Hoping her experience can help others.

“I just don’t want them to make the same mistake I did, I should have been more aware and I should have just you know wasn’t so naïve on where this man was taking me or like of people,” said Gutierrez.

Mariah didn’t file a police report, she says she just wants the whole situation behind her.

If a similar situations happens to you, we at FOX 44 News encourage you to contact police.