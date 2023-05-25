Waco, Texas (Fox 44) – Dozens of children in the last year alone have died from school shootings, just here in texas. As politicians debate on how this national crisis can be solved — 2 local 16-year olds have answered the call to action.

Sienna and Sebastian Ross published the children’s book “Taylor’s rules for preventing school shootings.” The book’s theme is already gaining a lot of attention– including from the president of the United States. The first page is a personal letter from President Biden addressing the teens’ efforts to solve gun violence in school.

Sienna and Sebastian were taken out of public-school years ago.

“Our parents noticed that the school systems were not very safe. So we got we got home schooled,” says Sienna.

A large factor being the steady line of mass shootings in schools.

“It’s horrible that a place that can be so fun, where you can have so much enjoyment with friends, is now feared– and that we have to take these precautions because you’re afraid that you’re not going to see your loved one when they come home,” Sienna says.

It was their loved ones on their mind as they were writing “Taylor’s rules for preventing school shootings.”

“It won’t stop it permanently, but we really feel like some of these rules will help,” Sebastian says.

The young authors gathered real life examples from Troy Buchannan high school in Missouri–a school that regularly practices active shooter drills.

“Doing those drills has gotten them used to gunshots so they don’t freeze. They’ll know what they’re supposed to do to stay safe,” Sienna says.

Their main goal of publishing the book is to advocate for metal detectors in every single school. The idea came from former President George Bush Sr., and the safety measures he implemented following 9/11.

“The metal detectors and his precautionary methods immediately got everything all sealed–it stopped the plane hijackings,” says Sebastian.

Their goal is to implement metal detectors in all schools–not just those notorious for violence.

“It’s not just the schools that are in the not-so-great areas, or the schools that have a reputation to, you know, have gangs. I feel like it could be any school,” Sienna says.

The siblings say metal detectors can cost anywhere from $1000-$4,000–but it’s worth the extra money and time it takes students to get through the doors.

“Is it too much time to save a life?” asks Sienna.

Their message to school leaders and politicians: Imagine if that was your child. Imagine if that was your niece or nephew. If that was your sister or brother.