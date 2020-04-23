Local urgent care to host drive-thru COVID testing

WOODWAY, Texas – Premier ER in Woodway is one of three locations in Central Texas that is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 tests.

Premier ER Vice President of Communications Kristina Holcomb says this is an easy way to get people diagnosed, and therefore treated faster.

“[We’re] trying to make it as easy as we possibly can. Not only our staff – limiting exposures, limiting the resources we do have – but also for the patients,” Holcomb said. “But to make it as simple and quick as we can.”

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every weekday, you can drive up and have the test done without ever leaving your car. In fact, this is how the Premier staff would prefer it.

“Essentially someone will come in and drive-thru. They stay in their car, limited to just themselves or if somebody needs to bring them, but one person with them is ideal,” Holcomb said. “We just do a nasal swab, and hopefully within 24 hours, we’ll be able to call them back with the results.”

Testing is a vital part of “flattening the curve” and potentially ending the shelter-in-place orders. Premier understands that hearing the results as quickly as possible is important.

“That’s a big knowledge to know, ‘I’m not feeling well. What is it?’ And to know that you do have the novel COVID-19, coronavirus, to then social distance, to then quarantine, not only for you, but for your family members. So you’re not out in the community going to the store, going to different places and infecting others,” Holcomb said.

Premier says they have been asked by several businesses and patients alike if they are preforming tests.

With no clear answer as to how many tests are available in McLennan County, Premier believes they have enough to keep doing the tests. They say they will do the drive-thru as long as we need to.

“We have what we need right now,” Holcomb said. “Based on the demand we can foresee, we’re supposed to get them same day or next day, so we’re hoping to keep that stock in place.”

To get your virtual screening in preparation for a test, you can find more information here.