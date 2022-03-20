WACO– The Waco Association of Wrestling held one of its live pro wrestling shows at The Backyard Sunday. For many, it was a fun afternoon of entertainment. But for some, it is therapy.

John Brazier served in the army from 2010 to 2016 and has struggled with PTSD. But, he has found his escape.

“After I came back from Iraq, I realized this is helping me more than just me having fun,” Brazier said. “It’s a release now.”

He’s been wrestling for a long time, but when he came back from Iraq, wrestling felt different for him.

“It’s a different experience from when I first wrestled,” Brazier said. “When I came back and wrestled, I was two different people pretty much with that trauma. It’s a great feeling.”

He and his wife recently started their own pro wrestling company.

“The whole purpose behind it is for those of us going through troubles day in and day out,” Brazier said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran, everybody suffers from PTSD and other health issues. So we just want people to come out and enjoy that time.”

Chad Pack is the co-owner of WAW and says it’s about the people inside the ring working as a team, and those outside having a place for fun.

“To me, that alone, whether if no one likes the show, if that worker, that wrestler comes out with a good high, it’s a beautiful thing,” Pack said.

He works at the HOT Behavioral Health Network as a mental health first aid. He says he is glad to see wrestling as an outlet.

“We have John here who struggles with PTSD, and he comes here for his passion.”

Pack and Brazier want people who are struggling with mental health to know that there are people there for you who want to help.

WAW has more events coming up listed here.