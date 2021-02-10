Local Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Through New Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. Six locations in Central Texas will be participating in the initial rollout.
Walmart says that with this initial rollout is focused on serving “medically underserved areas”
Eligible recipients will be able to make a vaccination appointment at these Central Texas locations :
1815 Brothers Blvd, College Station
1405 Earl Rudder FWY S, College Station
2720 E Highway 190 ,Copperas Cove
2805S State Highway 36, Gatesville
600 S State Highway 6, Marlin
1406E Milam St, Mexia