1 dead, 2 injured in late night Waco shooting

Waco Police officers are investigating a shooting that ended with one man dead and three other men injured.

It started with a call of a shooting around 9pm Friday night in the 1700 block of N. 19th street. Officers found a man there who had been shot multiple times, but they quickly realized the actual shooting took place at a home at 1903 Trice.

When officers got there, they found a man dead inside. They also found weapons, drugs, and bullet shells.

While collecting evidence there, investigators learned of another shooting victim at 22nd and Lasker, as well as a fourth man taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

At least two of the injured victims are in critical condition. An autopsy will be performed on the man shot to death.

Waco Police are not prepared to say if these shootings are connected to other recent shootings on Ethel Avenue, but investigators do believe some kind of drug operation played a role in the shooting.