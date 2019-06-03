$1 million damage in packaging plant fire

Waco fire investigators estimate $1,000,000 damage to contents of a packaging plant facility in an early Monday morning fire.

Fire units were dispatched to the Sunoco Packaging plant at 6501 Texas Central Parkway at 1:49 a.m. after someone in the plant pulled a manual alarm.

Occupants of the building were evacuated as the fire was observed in one of the processing machines.

All employees were accounted for and there were no injuries.

The automatic sprinkler system in the plant did operate.

The report indicated the 100,000 square feet of open space and 25-foot ceilings made ventilating the building a challenge.

The initial written fire report indicated the cause of the fire appeared to be a leak in piping carrying solvent to the printing machines with the actual ignition of the solvent being either heat from the operating equipment or a spark from the associated electronics.