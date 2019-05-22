11th annual EMS Memorial Service to honor fallen heroes

This week is National EMS Week, which is a time to celebrate the contributions our EMS professionals make to Central Texas.

The 11th annual EMS Memorial took place on Wednesday morning. It honored and remembered those EMS personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Around 50 people showed up at the Waco Suspension Bridge to honor those EMS workers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Two have died in the line of duty so far this year.

“Let us solemnly swear to never forget, but always remember that without their sacrifices, many of us would not be here today,” says Dr. Bill Morgan, a Trauma Medical Director at Baylor Scott & White.

Every year on the Wednesday of National EMS week, a memorial is held to remember the fallen EMS heroes in Central Texas.

“Serving us faithfully and unceremoniously as first responders, they provide needed assitance to any and all who ask,” Morgan says.

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council Chair Holly Ivy read the names of those EMS personnel honored at the Memorial.

“I don’t think a day goes by that any one of us forget those that we were especially close to. This is a small region, so everybody knows all of our pre-hospital first responders,” Ivy says. “Just to remember what they did for us and what they did for this region, and what these guys and girls do every single day.”

First responders and paramedics do a lot of training and planning, so there are fewer deaths across Central Texas.

“You have to have a special heart to be in EMS, because you’re put into situations that they can’t really train you for. They can only train you the best they can about what might happen, so you have to be really dedicated and aware of your situtation and what’s going on so you can make a determination of what to do,” says Christine Reeves, Executive Director for the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council. “It’s a sad occasion, but I like to say it’s a celebration of what they have done and what they are dedicated to and what they were willing to sacrifice for all of us.”

There will be a Hometown Heroes Celebration on Saturday, May 25 at the Cabela’s in Waco. People will be able to interact with hometown heroes and local service organizations at this event.