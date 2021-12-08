WACO, Texas – December 8 is Day Six of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Shirley is a four-year-old pitbull mix who has been at the shelter since October 8. She is a sweet girl who is a huge fan of attention.

Shirley likes to play, run, and constantly asks to be petted once she warms up to you. She would fit best in a household without small kids.

If you want to take Shirley home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.