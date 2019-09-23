120 mph on General Bruce Drive brings arrest

A 30-year-old man who lists a home address in Tchula, Mississippi found himself in the Bell County Jail Monday morning after catching the attention of Temple police with his speed.

A man identified as Jonathan Clay was booked into the jail on multiple charges including reckless driving following the incident.

Police spotted a vehicle traveling at what was described as an extremely high rate of speed ( 100-120 miles per hour) near the 4500 block of South General Bruce Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers eventually got the vehicle stopped and identified the driver as Clay, with his arrest for reckless driving initiated because of the extreme speed.

Officers began an inventory of the vehicle and found open containers of alcohol and a white powdery substance that field tested a presumptive positive for cocaine.

Additional charges were pending screening of the case.