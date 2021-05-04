$124.9 million Temple College bond passed

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple College is planning for construction after voters approved the $124.9 bond.

Temple College President Christina Ponce is thankful the bond was passed, and says the response from the community was supportive.

“It’s an exciting time for Temple College. For our students, faculty and staff – and the generations that we will be able to serve for years to come with these new facilities,” Ponce said.

Ponce says the benefits from the new facilities and classrooms will impact everyone.

“There will be an economic impact,” Ponce said. “We will be able to train and use skilled workforce by adding a new training program.”

This comes in addition to expanding the Health Sciences Building, which will be one of the first projects for construction.

“We plan to immediately begin with a designing and planning phase,” Ponce said. “Followed soon after with a groundbreaking to begin construction.”

Political Action Committee President Thomas Baird says this bond will make college affordable – allowing students the chance to get a Bachelors and Masters Degree without leaving the City of Temple.

“I am on Cloud Nine,” Baird said. “This is a very good thing for Temple College, and the City of Temple, citizens, the county, [and] the Central Texas Region.”

Baird says this will positively affect the community for decades to come. The bond approval was a team effort – Ponce and Baird both thanked the community.

“I wanted to thank the Temple community for coming out and voting on the Temple College Bond, and supporting important plans that will help make an impact on the future of Temple College,” Baird said.

“We want to thank all of our citizens and all of the people who volunteered,” Baird said. “All of the people who gave their time and their money to help make this bond election a success.”

The college plans to have all the facilities constructed and ready to operate by 2025.