15 men arrested in McLennan County sex sting

McLennan County, TEXAS- Today the McLennan County Sherriff’s Department held a press conference in relation to the 15 arrests made by the Human Trafficking Unit.

Two of the people arrested are former officers.

As of September 1st, soliciting prostitution is now a state felony, making Texas the first state in the country to prioritize human trafficking this way.

Between October 4 and October 8, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Human Office Human Tracking Unit conducted a sex buyer operation, leading to the arrest of 15 men accused of attempting to purchase sex. They further assisted to coordinate the effort with the Office of the Governor and Texas DPS across the State of Texas.

McLennan County Sherriff Parnell McNamara says the county had the highest number of arrest made in the state wide effort.

“As long as they keep buying were gone keep putting them in jail,” McNamara said. “I am very proud of our guys. 15 people in five days says a whole lot.”

The Sheriff’s Office also released this statement:

We will continue to work diligently to eradicate human trafficking from our community, and hold those that purchase victim’s accountable.“ McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

