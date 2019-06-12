17 year old faces child porn charges

A 17-year-old Woodway man has been arrested on a total of ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Andrew Johnson was arrested and was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Bond had not been set early Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Woodway Public Safety Department made the arrest after an investigation that began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which identified a file containing child porn that had been shared on social media.

After getting the IP address, Woodway officers were able to track that address to a home in the 900 block of Deer Ridge, a location ironically is not far from the police station.

While executing a search warrant at that residence, Woodway officers located more files containing child porn on Johnson’s computer.

They also seized other digital items to be forensically searched.

Police say after those forensic studies are complete they will be able to determine if Johnson had shared any of the images with others or had created any of his own.

They will also be able to track other IP addresses he might have shared with.

At this time, as far as they could determine, investigators said there did not appear to be any local victims among the images recovered.

The victims ranged in age from infant through pre-teen.

A statement issued by Woodway Public Safety stated that during an interview, Johnson admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography using digital devices.

Johnson was a China Spring High School student.

Woodway officers offered thanks to the United States Secret Service and the National Computer Forensic Institute who provided training and equipment that was instrumental in the arrest of Nicholas Johnson.