17th Street Bridge reopening after fire

WACO, Texas – A massive fire which destroyed a building in downtown Waco on Monday is still causing problems.

Mainly with the 17th Street Bridge, which was closed since the blaze started. The flames engulfed a building in downtown Waco early Monday morning and reduced the structure to rubble.

The Langford Distributions Building isn’t the only affected by the flames. The 17th Street Bridge, which is right next to the building, may have sustained damage.

“Our city engineers called in the TXDOT Waco District Bridge Inspection Team, and they have made an evaluation on the bridge. So far it looks like there is no noticeable damage, but we’re going to err on the side of caution and listen through their full report and then check it ourselves,” says Larry Holze, the Spokesperson for the City of Waco.

The bridge was closed since the fire started, causing motorists to find different ways around the bridge.

“We want to make sure everything is safe, because that’s a historic bridge as it is. And I say historic, because it’s older. We want to make sure it is safe, and that people travel safely when they are on it,” Holze says. “It’s a four-lane bridge, so probably two or three lanes will open to begin with. The one closest to the exposure of the fire is the one we really want to make sure of. And they are still continuing their investigation over there.”

The bridge reopening couldn’t come soon enough.

“Frankly, we have a little bit of an issue. Because this weekend, starting tomorrow, is the Silobration. Our traffic department has to set up a lot of signs and everything and close a lot of streets around town. We’re going to be a little short on signs, if we don’t watch it. So to close the bridge and open a lane, we need to make sure we have all the proper facilities to do that properly,” Holze says.